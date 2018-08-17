4 suffer serious injuries in fire at Brooklyn building

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say four people have suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out at a New York City building housing a deli and apartments.

The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Friday at a building in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood.

Official say four people have been taken to hospitals for treatment. Four other people, including three firefighters, suffered minor injuries.

The fire started in a four-story building with a deli on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.