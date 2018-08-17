https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/4-suffer-serious-injuries-in-fire-at-Brooklyn-13163098.php
4 suffer serious injuries in fire at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say four people have suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out at a New York City building housing a deli and apartments.
The blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Friday at a building in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood.
Official say four people have been taken to hospitals for treatment. Four other people, including three firefighters, suffered minor injuries.
The fire started in a four-story building with a deli on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
