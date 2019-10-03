4 people killed in wrong-way crash on San Francisco highway

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed in a wrong-way crash on a San Francisco highway.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred Thursday at about 12:30 a.m., just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

CHP spokesman Bert Diaz tells the San Francisco Chronicle a woman in her 30s was driving the Volkswagen that crashed head-on against a taxi carrying a man and a woman. All four died at the scene.

All lanes of northbound 101 closed for nearly seven hours and reopened at about 7 a.m.

Diaz says investigators don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The identities of those killed have not been released pending their formal identification by the coroner’s office.

