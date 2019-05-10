4 narrowly escape San Luis Obispo apartment fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — San Luis Obispo firefighters say four people narrowly escaped an early morning fire in an apartment where smoke detectors had been taken down.

The Tribune reports the blaze was reported at 4:43 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex near the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus.

Firefighter-paramedic Matt Lipson says crews were able to control the blaze in one first-floor unit and keep it from spreading.

Lipson says one person was treated on the scene for minor burns.

Battalion Chief Neal Berryman says the fire was caused by a candle on a nightstand. One resident awakened to the smell of smoke and got the others out.

Berryman says one of the smoke detectors removed from walls and ceilings was found in a basket on the ground.

