4 historic Sioux Falls homes spared from demolition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls City Council has spared four historic homes from demolition.

The Argus Leader reports that the 6-0 vote on Tuesday to save the homes flew in the face of plans to redevelop an entire city block. The decision came after lengthy public input from the site developer's attorney, historic preservation advocates and neighbors.

The houses are owned by Sioux Falls developer Justin Johnson, who bought them in 2016 and was unaware they belonged to an historic district. His attorney says all have serious structural problems and are beyond repair.

Opponents say other similar houses in the area have been fixed up, and they don't like the developer's plans to bring in a big-box store.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com