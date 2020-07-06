4 ex-prison guards sentenced in Louisiana inmate beating

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four former officers at Louisiana’s maximum-security prison have been sentenced for their parts in punching, kicking and stomping a handcuffed and shackled inmate and in plotting a cover-up.

The convicted ringleader, who yanked the inmate’s leg chain to send him facedown onto concrete, got more than nine years. The lightest sentence was probation for a guard who stood by as others beat the inmate in January 2014 and then agreed to say he kneed the inmate to get him under control after the man spat on and fought with him.

The inmate, identified in court papers by the initials J.S., had fractured ribs, a punctured lung and a dislocated shoulder.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced Daniel Davis, 43, Scotty Kennedy, 52, John Sanders, 34, and James Savoy Jr., 42, on Thursday during a teleconference, online court records show. Davis was a major and the others all captains at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

“Corrections officers are sworn to protect those within our prison systems,” Brandon J. Fremin, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, said in a news release Monday. “Those officers who carry out vicious attacks such as this strip citizens of their basic civil rights and dishonor the work of honest law enforcement officers."

DeGravelles sentenced Davis to 9 years and 2 months; Savoy to two years and Sanders to 18 months. Kennedy got 14 months on probation, during which he must “team up with the FBI to give presentations to federal, state, and local correctional officers about the consequences of using excessive force and falsifying reports,” the news release sad.

Kennedy, Sanders, and Savoy all pleaded guilty to violating J.S.’s civil rights and to conspiring to obstruct justice with the cover-up. .

Davis was convicted in one trial of writing a false report, falsifying records and lying under oath about the beating. Jurors in that trial couldn't agree on a charge involving the beating itself. A second jury convicted him on that charge, but the verdict was overturned because of juror misconduct. A third jury convicted him in February.

Kennedy and Sanders testified for the government and described the abuse and the extensive cover-up.

Sanders admitted punching J.S. in the head while Davis and Kennedy held him against a prison wall after an officer complained that the inmate had spat on him. Sanders then joined in the group attack in the walkway, according to a sworn statement filed with his guilty plea. His statement also said that Davis slammed the inmate face-first onto the concrete and then stomped on him.

Monday's news release said Davis later ordered his subordinates to falsify reports and records and to lie to investigators.

Their cover story, according a statement filed with the guilty pleas, was that J.S. was spitting on and fighting with Kennedy, who was the only one to use force to try to control the inmate.

Kennedy was chosen because Davis and Sanders had faced several complaints about excessive force while Kennedy’s record was clean, so internal investigators weren’t likely to scrutinize him as closely, according to Savoy's statement.