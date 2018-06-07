4 West Virginia airports get funds for improvement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Four West Virginia airports will receive nearly $14 million in federal funding for improvement projects.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the funding Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority will receive $5 million for a runway safety area project at Charleston's Yeager Airport.

Other funding for improvements includes $3.9 million for the Raleigh County Airport Authority, $3.7 million for the Greenbrier County Airport Authority and $1.4 million for the Mercer County Airport Authority.