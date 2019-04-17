4 North Dakota illnesses linked to salmonella outbreak

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Health Department says four illnesses in the state have been tied to a salmonella outbreak linked to frozen, raw ground tuna.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the tuna from Louisiana-based Jensen Tuna has sickened 13 people in seven states since early January. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The company has recalled the tuna that was imported from Vietnam. It had been sold to distributors in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Washington.

The tuna was sold for use in finished food dishes sold by restaurants and food retailers and was unlikely to be sold directly to consumers in grocery stores.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The illness can last up to a week.