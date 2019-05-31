4 F-35 fighter jets leave Burlington after unplanned visit

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The F-35 fighter jets that made an unplanned landing at Vermont's Burlington International Airport are on their way to their next destination.

The four planes from Hill Air Force Base in Utah took off from the South Burlington airport just after 8 a.m. Friday.

The planes landed in Burlington on Wednesday due to weather and refueling issues on their way overseas.

The Vermont Air National Guard is due to begin taking delivery of F-35 fighter planes this fall. The visiting F-35s had no connection to the Vermont National Guard.

Some people in the area have opposed the basing of the F-35s in Burlington because they are said to be significantly louder than the F-16 jets they are replacing.