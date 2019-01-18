4 Arkansas districts can bar student transfers, judge rules

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge says four school districts in southern Arkansas can be exempt from a state law that allows students to transfer into different districts.

The Hope, Junction City, Lafayette County and Camden Fairview districts had requested waivers from the School Choice Act, arguing that allowing students to cross district lines could put the districts in conflict with longstanding federal desegregation mandates.

The state denied or partially denied the requests. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey ruled in favor of the four districts Thursday.

Hickey said the four districts could claim exemptions from the law in the 2019-2020 school year and beyond, but that students who already transferred during this school year could remain at their schools.

The Arkansas Attorney General's Office called the decision "disappointing."

