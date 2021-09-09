3rd arrest made in Texas shooting of New Orleans officer JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 1:09 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — A third man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer and his friend during a holdup while the two were dining at a Houston restaurant, police said Thursday.
Khalil Nelson, 19, has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe, 41, and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy, 43.