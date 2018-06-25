$3M lake restoration project planned in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — County and state officials in Iowa are planning a $3 million restoration of four popular lakes in Davenport to improve water quality and recreation.

The Quad-City Times reports that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has partnered with Scott County for the project at West Lake Park. The restoration will include draining Lake of the Hills and its three surrounding lakes to cleanup sediment buildup from heavy mechanical dredging.

Blue Grass, Railroad and Lambach lakes had been designed to serve as retention ponds to protect the lake, but erosion occurred and carried runoff into the water.

The county will fund 25 percent of the costs and the state will cover the remaining 75 percent with funding secured through Iowa's Lake Restoration Program. Work is scheduled to begin in the fall.

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com