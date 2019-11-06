35,000 expected for Church of God in Christ convention

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One of the largest conventions of the year in St. Louis has now begun.

The annual Church of God in Christ convention at the America's Center convention center opened Tuesday and runs one week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the church, which bills itself as the largest Pentecostal denomination in the U.S., expects to attract more than 35,000 attendees.

This is the 10th year convening in St. Louis, and group says its economic impact on the region has totaled $143 million.

