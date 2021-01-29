33-year-old Bucks exec Alex Lasry gets COVID vaccine early

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alex Lasry, a 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, received the coronavirus vaccine this week at a senior living center in Milwaukee despite not being part of a group currently eligible for the shots in Wisconsin.

Lasry told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he “just got lucky” and didn't receive any favoritism. Lasry, a New York City native who is a hedge fund manager, is considering running for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin in 2022. He was also host committee chair for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was awarded to Milwaukee but moved online due to the pandemic.