https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/3-year-old-central-Indiana-girl-dies-in-hot-car-12966547.php
3-year-old central Indiana girl dies in hot car
Published 4:06 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old central Indiana girl has died after her father found her inside a hot car.
Madison County Coroner Marian Dunnichay says Hannah Grace Miller was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday evening.
Dunnichay says the girl had a high core body temperature.
The Herald Bulletin reports the girl was unaccounted for over a two-hour period before her father found her. He immediately submerged her in water and began performing CPR.
It wasn't immediately clear how the girl got into the car.
View Comments