3 taken to hospital after Westport highway crash

WESTPORT — Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the Saugatuck River Bridge early Thursday morning, medical personnel confirmed.

Fire units, and Westport EMS responded along with Connecticut State Police to a three-vehicle crash on the bridge on Interstate 95 around 4:30 a.m.

Westport EMS transported two people to a nearby hospital. Norwalk Hospital EMS also responded and transported one person for treatment.

The collision on the Saugatuck River Bridge was one of many crashes on the highway Thursday morning, causing lane closures and traffic delays as the rain fell.