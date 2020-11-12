3 students sustain minor injuries in Pennsylvania bus crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Three students sustained minor injuries Thursday when their school bus crashed with a car in Pennsylvania.

The bus was carrying 16 students when the crash occured, the Penn Manor School District said in a statement on its website.

All of the students and the bus driver were evaluated at the scene by a school nurse and emergency medical technicians, the district said. Two students were treated for minor injuries, and one student was transported by a parent to a hospital with a head injury, according to the statement.

The remaining students were transferred to another bus and transported to school.

There was no word on the condition of the driver of the car.

Police were investigating the accident.