3 shot, including teen, in east-central Alabama city

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot early Saturday in east-central Alabama, authorities said.

Opelika Police responded to a call of multiple shots fired about 2 a.m. and found several people injured when they arrived, The Opelika-Auburn News reported.

A 30-year-old woman had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene, police said. Two others, a 33-year-old man and the teenager, were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Medical Center in Columbus, Georgia, police said. The last known condition of each victim was that they are in stable condition, police said.

An investigation found that three cars were shot into during the incident as well, the newspaper reported.

Police said witnesses told them the shooter fled in a white, passenger car. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.