3 seriously hurt when boat hits jetty in southern New Jersey

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard has come to the rescue of three people who were seriously injured when a boat struck a jetty in southern New Jersey.

Officials say the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, when the 26-foot-long boat hit the jetty in Cape May Inlet, not far from the Coast Guard station. The injured people were taken to a hospital, but their names and details on their injuries were not disclosed.

The Coast Guard towed the heavily damaged boat to a nearby beach.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation.