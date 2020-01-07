3 possibly trapped in avalanches at Idaho ski area

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say three people are possibly trapped after reports of multiple avalanches at the Silver Mountain Resort ski area in northern Idaho.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday morning it received reports of up to three separate avalanches on the mountain just south of Kellogg.

The 911 Communications Center has received reports of three people possibly trapped in one of the avalanches. The Sheriff's Office says emergency responders are coordinating a rescue effort with Silver Mountain.

"Please keep in mind that when crisis occurs, our 911 Communications Center is flooded with information, and sometimes the information is not accurate," the sheriff's office added. “We are committed to getting you the accurate information and will release it as it becomes available.”

An avalanche warning has been in effect in higher elevations of multiple North Idaho counties, KHQ-TV reported.