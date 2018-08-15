3 people hospitalized after Cedar Rapids building blaze

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Cedar Rapids.

Firetrucks were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says firefighters and police officers used ladders to help residents escape out a window on the third story.

Three residents were taken to a hospital. Their names haven't been released.

The fire cause is being investigated.