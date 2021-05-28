3 officers face arraignment in Black man's restraint death GENE JOHNSON, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 1:09 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Five weeks after ex-Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, three Washington state officers have been charged in the death of Manuel Ellis: another Black man who pleaded for breath under an officer's knee.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses reported that they attacked Ellis without provocation.