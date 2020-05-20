3 new coronavirus cases, 271 total in Westport

WESTPORT — The town reported 271 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to state officials on Wednesday, three more than the previous day.

Weston, which did not see any new cases in the past day, currently has 62. Statewide hospitalizations were down with 887 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 27 fewer than the previous day. In Fairfield County, there are 272 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19,15 fewer than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 14,719 confirmed cases in Fairfield county with 39,017 in the state. There have been 3,529 deaths associated with COVID-19 with 1,167 in Fairfield County, seven more than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, 21 Westport residents and one Weston resident have died with COVID-19.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com