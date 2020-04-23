3 new coronavirus cases, 224 total in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

WESTPORT — Three new coronavirus cases brings the town’s total to 224, according to state officials on Thursday.

Weston reported one new case bringing its total to 57. Stamford, Bridgeport and Norwalk led the state with 2,182, 1,577 and 1,365 cases respectively.

There are 1,947 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 fewer than the previous day with 730 in Fairfield County, 19 fewer than the previous day.

As of Thursday, there are 10,008 confirmed cases in Fairfield County with 23,100 in the state. There have been 1,639 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 615 in Fairfield County, 31 more than the previous day.

One Westport resident and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

