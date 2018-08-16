3 deaths reported in hepatitis A outbreak, but its waning

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Health officials say a hepatitis A outbreak that originally spread from San Diego has killed three people in Utah, but it's now on the wane.

Epidemiologists told state lawmakers on Wednesday that no cases were detected in connection with restaurants where patrons were warned to get tested after workers became infected.

No additional details were released about the deaths. Health officials have previously said two people who died belonged to one or more at-risk groups that include homeless, drug users and people recently incarcerated.

Health officials have identified 272 cases of hepatitis A around the state since last May.

Michelle Vowles with the Salt Lake County Health Department says a number of states have also experience recent outbreaks, including Michigan, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.