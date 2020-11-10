3 charged in gang attacks, including 2017 slaying

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Three alleged members of the MS-13 street gang have been indicted for the killing of a rival gang member in Charlottesville and the attempted killings of two others in northern Virginia.

Federal prosecutors in Alexandria announced the charges Tuesday against the three men — Andy Tovar, 31, of White Post; Roberto Cruz Moreno, 20, of Woodbridge; and Kevin Perez Sandoval, 22, of Warrenton.

All three face multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

According to the indictment, Tovar directed gang members to kill the first victim in 2017 in Charlottesville because he was a member of the rival 18th Street Gang. The victim died after being stabbed more than 100 times by multiple assailants.

The other two victims survived attacks in 2019 in Prince William County in which they were shot, stabbed or both. They were also attacked because they were believed to be rival gang members.

The charges are among several high-profile gang slaying cases brought by federal prosecutors in recent years.

Tovar and Cruz Moreno had been previously charged, A superseding indictment filed this week added charges against Perez Sandoval.