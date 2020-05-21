3 casinos to test employees for COVID-19 before reopening

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three major Las Vegas casino companies have announced that their employees will be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work.

MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Boyd Gaming have launched employee testing measures as businesses prepare to reopen, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The University Medical Center will administer tests at the Las Vegas Convention Center, company officials said in a statement. Results are expected within 48 hours and the Southern Nevada Health District will conduct contact tracing for workers who test positive.

Casino operations in Nevada stopped in March after Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak imposed a stay-at-home order and required essential businesses to follow additional guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

“The ability to safely reopen our properties has been our singular focus over the past several weeks,” MGM acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle said.

Depending on where employees work, testing may not be required.

MGM Resorts International has made the test voluntary for furloughed MGM employees and will offer it to other employees as they return to the company's casino properties, beginning with Bellagio and New York-New-York.

Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio said his company's employees must complete questionnaires to determine if they will be tested.

Boyd Gaming requires testing for all its employees in Nevada and is covering the cost, spokesman David Strow said.