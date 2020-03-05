3 Westport eateries fail February health inspections

The Terrain home and garden store stands at the site of a former car dealership /Friday, May 11, 2012, Westport, CT The Terrain home and garden store stands at the site of a former car dealership /Friday, May 11, 2012, Westport, CT Photo: Paul Schott / Paul Schott Photo: Paul Schott / Paul Schott Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close 3 Westport eateries fail February health inspections 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Three Westport eateries failed February’s health inspections, with one having since passed its re-inspection.

Restaurants and other establishments that serve food can fail in two ways: Receiving a score below 80, or having one violation worth four points. Re-inspections are typically done two weeks after a report is filed.

The Country Store & Deli on Wilton Road failed a Feb. 6 re-inspection with a score of 74. The restaurant had one four-point violation due to the handsink pipes leaking. The deli later passed a Feb. 27 re-inspection with a passing score of 92.

“The health inspector came and we’ve passed our last inspection. So hopefully now everything is OK,” store manager Rag Ohri said.

Terrain Garden Cafe on Post Road East failed a Feb. 25 inspection with a passing score of 80, but two four-point violations. One violation was for a missing consumer advisory statement, while the second was due to faulty dish machine.

The consumer advisory statement was updated during the health inspection, according to the report. Terrain has yet to have its re-inspection.

Harvest Restaurant on Railroad Place failed a Feb. 20 with a score of 76. According to the report, grease tanks stored in the warewashing area were missing, and food thermometers were unavailable during the inspection. The inside of the ice machine was also unclean, according to the report.

Owners for Harvest Restaurant and Terrain were unavailable for comment as of press time.

Genji Sushi at Whole Foods on Post Road West also passed a re-inspection after failing in January.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com