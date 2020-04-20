3 New York men arrested in connection with residential burglary

WESTPORT — Three New York city residents were charged in connection to a residential burglary, police said.

On April 11 at 9:52 p.m., police responded to a residence on report of a burglary and reported jewelry worth more than $60,000 had been stolen.

On April 17, detectives said a vehicle driven by Franco Saladrigas-Garcia, 27, of the Bronx, N.Y., was traveling on the Merrit Parkway. After pulling over the driver, police found several pairs of gloves, a crowbar and a large knife. The crowbar appeared to match the tool used in the Westport burglary, police said

Saladrigas-Garcia was charged with first degree larceny, third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. He posted $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport Friday.

Two other passengers in the car, Nestor Sotillo, 25, and Aldo Athanasopoulos, 26, both of Bronx. N.Y. , were each charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. A $10,000 non-surety bond was set for each man’s charges and they were released. They are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport Friday.

