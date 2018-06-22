3 Maryland schools to revoke Bill Cosby's honorary degrees

BALTIMORE (AP) — The University System of Maryland says three universities in the state are rescinding honorary degrees awarded to comedian and actor Bill Cosby.

The Baltimore Sun reports the System's Board of Regents announced the revocations Friday. The board says it received requests to revoke the degrees after Cosby was convicted in April of multiple counts of sexual assault. The requests were submitted by the University of Baltimore, the University of Maryland, College Park and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

System Chancellor Robert Caret says the revocations send a message that "sexual misconduct will not be tolerated, much less honored."

Cosby faces sentencing Sept. 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com