3 Alabama professors on leave over insensitive photos

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Three professors at the University of South Alabama have been placed on leave after racially insensitive Halloween photos surfaced of them, the university said.
USA President Tony Waldrop made the announcement Friday. An independent investigation into the incident will be conducted by attorney Suntrease Williams-Maynard, a former trial attorney for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Mobile and a former assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama and the Southern District of Texas, he said.