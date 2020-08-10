3,500-plus customers remain without power in Westport

WESTPORT — Many remain without power as the town continues its restoration efforts in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Eversource reported 3,562 customers without power in town as of 11:26 a.m. According to the utility company’s website, this represented 28.20 percent of the 12,633 Eversource customers in town.

“Eversource and town (Department of Public Work) crews continue to methodically progress through town to manage restoration to the grid,” a town news release said Monday.

According to the news release, as of last evening, seven roadways were blocked, 41 were blocked but considered passable.

“This does not imply that all roadways are clear of debris, or that power has been restored,” the news release said. “Rather, emergency and first responders and emergency vehicles have access to residences either directly or indirectly via (a) secondary route.”

Some passable roadways have alternating one-way traffic. Full cleanup is expected within two weeks.

Showers are available at Staples High School gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, the news release said. The public can enter the building in the Lou Nistico Athletic Complex North Entrance. Residents are asked to bring their own towels and toiletries.

Westport Yard Waste Site at Bayberry Lane is also open for those who wish to discard tree limbs and branches.

The Longshore Golf Course and tennis courts, restrooms at Compo’s South Beach and ER Strait Marina are closed. The marinas are open, but fueling pumps are not functioning.

Charging stations and Wi-Fi access is available at town hall, Westport-Weston Health District, and the Westport Library.

“We request that residents limit their use of the charging stations to one hour to allow others the opportunity to charge their devices,” the news release said.

