$3.4M awarded to female ex-firefighter over harassment claim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $3.35 million to a female ex-firefighter in Ohio who says she was the longtime victim of sexual harassment.

Amie Morningstar of the Circleville Fire Department alleged she was subjected to equipment tampering, clothing destruction and gender-related slurs. She also said she was required to meet tougher training and work standards than male counterparts and denied promotions because she's a woman.

A federal lawsuit said the harassment got worse after she reported it to her superiors. Circleville is about 30 miles south of Columbus. A jury found in favor of Morningstar on Wednesday. Messages were left for attorneys representing Circleville.

Morningstar's attorney, Brian Duncan, says she was fired in 2016 after not reporting to work when she'd used up all of her personal leave.