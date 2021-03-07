3,000 at Romania anti-vaccination protest amid COVID-19 rise STEPHEN McGRATH, Associated Press March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 3:01 p.m.
1 of14 Anti-vaccination protesters rally outside the parliament building in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Some thousands of anti-vaccination protestors from across Romania converged outside the parliament building protesting against government pandemic control measures as authorities announced new restrictions amid a rise of COVID-19 infections. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Around 3,000 anti-vaccination protesters from across Romania converged outside the parliament building in Bucharest on Sunday as authorities announced new restrictions amid a rise of COVID-19 infections.
It has been less than six weeks since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Bucharest, but rising infections have prompted authorities to reimpose tighter restrictions for a 14-day period effective as of Monday.
STEPHEN McGRATH