2nd span of NYC's new Kosciuszko Bridge opens to traffic
NEW YORK (AP) — The second span of the new Kosciuszko (kuh-SHOOS'-koh) Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens has opened to traffic.
The span opened early Thursday.
A ceremony on Wednesday night included a light show with music from Billy Joel via satellite from Madison Square Garden.
The bridge features five Queens-bound traffic lanes and four Brooklyn-bound lanes as well as a 20-foot-wide pedestrian and bicycle pathway.
A 7-acre site beneath the bridge in Brooklyn will be turned into a public space and park.
The first part of the new bridge was completed in April 2017.
The $873 million project is the first major bridge built in New York City since the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in 1964. The original Kosciuszko Bridge opened in 1939.
