WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been convicted of killing a Massachusetts man nearly five years ago during a home invasion and then setting the house on fire with people still inside.

Jose Crespo, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, was found guilty by a Worcester Superior Court jury on Thursday of first-degree murder, arson and other charges in the Dec. 3, 2016 death of Kevin Cabrera-Soto, 24, in Fitchburg, The Telegram & Gazette reported.