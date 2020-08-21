2nd man arrested in Mississippi rap concert shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A second man has been arrested in Tennessee in the fatal shooting of two people at a rap concert held in north Mississippi, federal authorities said.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested Dorjan Churchman on Wednesday at a home in Shelby County. Authorities had been searching for Churchman, 24, on first-degree murder and aggravated assault warrants, marshals spokesman Seth Bruce said.

Churchman had been wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of a man and a woman at a rap concert in Como, Mississippi, on July 12. Four people were wounded in the shooting at the concert performed by Big Boogie, a Memphis-based rapper.

Another man, Sheldon Gibbs, was arrested in late July on murder and aggravated assault warrants.

Both men will face the charges in Mississippi. Shelby County criminal court records posted online do not show whether the men have lawyers.