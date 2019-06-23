2nd deer with chronic wasting disease found in Libby

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A second white-tailed deer in the northwestern Montana town of Libby has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Missoulian reports that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks personnel will be sampling deer killed by staff — and deer, elk and moose killed by hunters — to investigate the spread of the disease in the Libby area.

The deer found in Libby in late May and on June 14 mark the first time the disease has been detected west of the Continental Divide in Montana. Most other incidents have been reported in northeastern Montana.

The deadly brain wasting disease can affect the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose. It can produce long-term population declines in affected herds if left unmanaged.

