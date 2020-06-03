276 confirmed coronavirus cases, 16 probable in Westport

Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, the Westport Weston Health District arranged for additional community testing. Residents of Westport and Weston were tested by Murphy Medical Associates, a private company, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. less Workers with Murphy Medical Associates conduct corona virus at a drive-thru testing station Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bedford Middle School in Westport, Conn. Due to a large coronavirus outbreak in Westport, ... more Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 276 confirmed coronavirus cases, 16 probable in Westport 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The town reported 276 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 probable cases, according to state officials on Wednesday, with one new confirmed case in the past day.

Weston reported no new cases and currently has a total of 62 confirmed cases with one probable. Hospitalization rates declined statewide with 406 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 28 fewer than the previous day. There are 134 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Fairfield County, 19 fewer than the previous day.

As of Wednesday, there are 15,087 confirmed cases with 702 probable cases in Fairfield County with 41,051 confirmed cases and 2,040 probable cases in the state. There have been 998 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Fairfield County with an additional 291 probable deaths associated with COVID-19.

State officials reported 21 Westport residents, 14 confirmed and seven probable, and two Weston residents have died with COVID-19.

