27 Wyoming residents have died in severe flu season

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Twenty-seven Wyoming residents have died from flu-related illnesses during the most recent influenza season.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports its the most deaths from flu-related complications in three years and nearly double the deaths of the 2016-17 season.

The state Department of Health's spokeswoman Kim Deti says they are characterizing the 2017-18 season as severe.

She says at least five people from Natrona County and one child from Fremont County have died from flu-related illnesses.

Deti says 18 of the 27 people that died were over 65, and the median age was 75.

Nationwide, there have been at least 127 flu-related child deaths during the flu season, which spans from October to May.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com