$25M gift to start triple negative breast cancer center

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A $25 million gift from an anonymous donor to a North Carolina cancer center will allow for more research into a highly aggressive breast cancer that disproportionately affects Black, Latina and young women and previously has had limited funding, a news release said.

According to the news release from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the gift went to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center to establish the UNC Lineberger Center for Triple Negative Breast Cancer. It's the largest donation in the center's history, the news release said.