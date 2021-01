INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 250 Indiana National Guard soldiers are expected to remain in Washington for about two more months after being sent there to help with security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration, officials said Tuesday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb authorized Indiana soldiers going to Washington on Jan. 13 as more than 25,000 troops from across the country were dispatched there following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.