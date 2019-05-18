2020 hopeful Biden set to outline vision for uniting America

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is outlining his vision for unifying America in a high-profile speech set in his native Pennsylvania.

The Democratic presidential contender faces voters in Philadelphia on Saturday. Biden formally launched his White House bid three weeks ago in Pennsylvania, but the weekend address marks his first public appearance in his home state since announcing Philadelphia would host his campaign headquarters.

Biden's campaign says the speech will focus on his "vision for unifying America with respected leadership on the world stage — and dignified leadership at home."

The 76-year-old has leapt to the front of the crowded Democratic primary, in part by highlighting his ability to compete with President Donald Trump across battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.