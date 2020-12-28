2020: Pandemic, politics, and passing of a civil rights icon JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 7:26 a.m.
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and its imprint on politics, education, work and society in all corners of Georgia made headlines throughout most of 2020. But the year also included the high-stakes November election and early voting in a pair of Senate run-off elections that cast a white-hot spotlight on Georgia. Two high-profile killings drew sharp attention to racial justice issues in a year that also saw the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis.
A look at the top 10 stories in Georgia in 2020: