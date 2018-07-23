2018 projected to be among Utah's worst wildfire years

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — This year is projected to be among Utah's worst in terms of land burned.

The Deseret News reports estimates provided by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands show wildfires have burned more than 180 square miles (466 square kilometers) so far in 2018.

Estimates also show more than $47 million have been spent on Utah's wildfires so far this year. Utah's six active wildfires account for most of the year's costs so far — an estimated $40.5 million.

Most of the costs are divided among the relevant agencies — federal, state or county.

The data come from estimates and projected costs published by the National Interagency Coordination Center, based in Boise, Idaho. The center pulls data from firefighting agencies throughout the country and publishes daily reports.

