2018 WHL pre-season schedule (all times local):
Sunday's results
Everett 4 Vancouver 0
Prince George 3 Victoria 2
Saturday's results
Calgary 6 Edmonton 2
Kamloops 5 Kelowna 3
Kootenay 4 Portland 3 (OT)
Lethbridge 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)
Medicine Hat 3 Moose Jaw 0
Prince George 7 Vancouver 3
Regina 4 Brandon 3 (SO)
Saskatoon 4 Prince Albert 3 (SO)
Spokane 7 Tri-City 3
Victoria 7 Everett 1
Tuesday's game
Everett at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's game
Regina at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Red Deer at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Kootenay at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Kamlpos at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Brandon at Moose Jaw, 4 p.m.
Conclusion of 2018 WHL Pre-season