$200M authorized for infrastructure in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill providing $200 million to cities and towns for local infrastructure projects.

The so-called Chapter 90 funds were given final approval by the Democratic-controlled Legislature earlier this week.

Baker said in a statement Friday that the state money is critical for cities and towns for highway construction, road paving and other projects.

Under the program, communities submit receipts to the state for reimbursements for costs associated with eligible infrastructure projects. The state Department of Transportation verifies the expenses are eligible for reimbursement.

The Baker administration says more than $1.1 billion in Chapter 90 funds since the governor took office in 2015.