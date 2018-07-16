20-year-old killed in fall at lookout near Mount Baker

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old Washington state man was killed over the weekend when he fell off a historic fire lookout near Mount Baker.

The Bellingham Herald reports that Diego Cabanas Esparza, of Pacific on the border of King and Pierce counties, had been hiking at Park Butte with two friends Saturday when he began climbing on a part of the wooden structure above a cliff.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says witnesses reported hearing a noise but said they were initially couldn't find Cabanas Esparza. One of his friends eventually located him unconscious about 90 feet below and called 911.

He died while being flown to a hospital aboard a rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey.