2-year-old in critical condition after Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering a single gunshot wound Saturday on Milwaukee’s northwest side.
Officers were called to the residence at about 5 p.m., police said in a release. A male and female have been arrested.
No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
