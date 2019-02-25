Police: Mom killed 2-year-old, stabbed self in Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 21-year-old mother who was described by family members as depressed since giving birth two years ago fatally stabbed her young son and wounded herself with a knife Monday, Las Vegas police said.

The boy's father and a cousin broke through a door to a bedroom where the woman refused to come out and found the child dead on a bed moments before patrol officers arrived, said Lt. Ray Spencer.

The woman's name wasn't immediately released. She was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

"If she lives, she's going to be facing a charge of open murder," Spencer said.

He said the female cousin also lived in the house south of McCarran International Airport. She told police she hadn't seen the child since Sunday and had been talking to the woman through the door until about 15 minutes before police arrived.