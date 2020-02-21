2 workers die after being overcome by fumes in Ohio tanker

CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman who was overcome by fumes while cleaning out a tanker at an Ohio trucking company and a man who came to her rescue both died after being taken to a hospital, fire officials said.

The woman was overcome by fumes inside the semitrailer tanker on Thursday and the man also lost consciousness when he tried to help her, according to officials with the Cleveland fire department.

Firefighters had to put on breathing gear and use a hoist to remove them from the tanker before a hazardous materials team arrived.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Ashley Friedman, 30, of Lorain, and 60-year-old Alan Linder.

The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating the deaths.